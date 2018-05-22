Fortnite Cosmetic Refund System Returns Next Month

Epic Games giveth and Epic Games taketh away. When the developers first implemented a refund system for cosmetic items in Fortnite, players were excited to have an option post-buyer’s remorse. But what seemed like a deal too good to be true ended up being just that, because the developers quickly disabled the feature with a “to be determined” date for its return. Good news, the discontinuation period has come to an end and we’ll be seeing the refund system’s grand return next month!

The team behind the record-breaking online game sent out a press email stating that the coveted new feature will be officially arriving in-game on June 1st! According to the message from Epic Games for those currently look to refund those no-longer-wanted skins:

“If you’d like a refund on a recently purchased cosmetic item in Fortnite Battle Royale, you’re in luck. Our Self-Service Cosmetic Return feature will be live by June 1st!

Here’s how the Self-Service Cosmetic Return feature will work: Players will be allowed to return up to 3 cosmetic purchases for V-Bucks (lifetime). Only eligible purchases made within the past 30 days are able to be returned.

Battle Royale Items that are eligible for return: Emotes Gliders Harvesting Tools Back Bling Outfits. If you are returning any item purchased any time after May 1st, 2018, you’ll be able to do so once the Self-Service feature is live.”

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. An Android version is expected to be launching soon, though we still don’t have a release date yet at this time. Cross-platform play is also enabled, making the free-to-play Battle Royale mode even more enticing to try out yourself!

And don’t forget to check out the latest patch notes right here that debuted not one but TWO new Limited Time Modes, a new hero outfit, and more. The only difference is that the sweet life-saving backpacks featured are no longer available. Epic Games issued a statement earlier today noting that they weren’t meant to be a part of the latest update, which can be seen here.