Fortnite Gives Out Cowboy Bebop Freebies, But Not for Long

Fortnite is giving out a pair of freebies tied to the iconic anime Cowboy Bebop, as long as you’re willing to work for them. Within recent days, a slew of Cowboy Bebop cosmetics hit the Fortnite Item Shop. This collection is headlined by skins for Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine, both of which cost V-Bucks in order to obtain. For those who want a piece of this Cowboy Bebop collab without having to fork over any V-Bucks, though, Epic Games has provided some items for no cost.

As of this moment, two different Cowboy Bebop items can be unlocked in Fortnite at no cost. The first is a Cowboy Bebop-themed wrap, which can be added to various weapons and vehicles in-game. The second is then a loading screen which features both Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine. While these freebies aren’t readily available to redeem, Fortnite has instead locked them behind a pretty minor requirement. To obtain the wrap, players will have to simply advance three levels, with the loading screen being granted upon advancing five levels.

To make the process of unlocking these Cowboy Bebop items even easier, Fortnite has also added 10 different quests that grant 10,000 XP each upon completion. Knocking these quests out will help players to quickly level up and earn both the wrap and loading screen. In total, it should only take about an hour or more of playtime for most Fortnite players to be able to add this gear to their own Locker for good.

The only caveat with this giveaway is that it will eventually time out. This Cowboy Bebop promotion in Fortnite will run from now until later this month on March 18th. At that time these Cowboy Bebop freebies will be gone, although Epic notes it may re-release them again down the road in the Item Shop. Still, if you’d like to not have to pay for them in the future, it’s better to just play some Fortnite in the coming days or weeks to collect this all for nothing.

As for the Cowboy Bebop skins and other cosmetics that are currently in the Fortnite Item Shop, they’re set to cycle out of the game later this week on the evening of March 7th.