Fortnite Huge Crafting Update Details Revealed, Massive Building Improvements

The team over at Epic Games has had a busy morning so far! Not only did we get an epic John Wick teaser for Fortnite, but also news about the now live unlimited inventory system and a huge sale going on now. To keep that online game momentum going, the highly anticipated v.3.0.0 crafting update details have arrived!

The latest crafting update has seen a little bit of a delay. Originally slated to go live yesterday, the team had to push it back a little bit to make room for a few other tweaks. Looking at the details revealed, the wait will definitely be worth it.

As per the latest blog update from Epic Games:

Turbo Building

“Turbo Building” allows you to hold down primary fire and continuously place the selected building piece (Toggled in the Game options). Now you can “paint” building pieces into the world quickly. This will be very useful for defensively building walls around you and sprinting up ramps while building them simultaneously.

Automatic Material Swapping

“Auto Change Materials” will switch to another material when your current supply runs dry(this can be toggled in the Game options). In addition to “Turbo Building” this makes the building process fast and simple. It also allows for quick defensive structures from flanking with less input and worry about running out of a particular material.

Build Through Stuff

Sometimes it’s frustrating when your placement is blocked unexpectedly and you aren’t sure why. Currently, smaller objects like furniture and shrubs are destroyed when you build over them, but trees, rocks and vehicles can still get in the way. We’ve changed the building system to allow you place structures right through large objects, meaning you can now build pretty much anywhere at anytime!

NOTE: Player structures must still be supported by the terrain and other buildings. For example: A sky ramp that passes through a tree will still fall if the connection to the terrain or floor is destroyed.

Switching Building Pieces (Battle Royale only, for now)

Switching between building pieces can sometimes feel laggy or unpredictable, especially on controllers. To improve this, we’ve changed the network code so cycling through building pieces no longer requires a round trip to Epic’s servers. Initially this improvement will be Battle Royale only, but we’re working to bring it to Save the World!

Though it looks like the switching building pieces will only be available in Battle Royale, the “for now” at least gives Save the World fans hope for a future update. If you haven’t had a chance to check out the Save the World game mode, all editions of Fornite outside of the free Battle Royale version are on sale now for half off! Happy gaming!