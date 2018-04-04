Fortnite Getting a Crash-Fixing Patch Tomorrow Morning

While Fortnite has been sweeping the gaming scene with millions of players jumping in to joint the fun, it’s not quite a perfect game, as some have been complaining about things like bugs and online lag.

That said, it appears that Epic Games has some sort of fix going on, and it’ll be applying later this evening. The team noted on Twitter that a new patch for Fortniteis expected to drop around 3 AM EDT tonight, and that it won’t affect play. You can see the tweet for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PS4 players: A patch is coming tomorrow at 3am ET (0700 GMT) to fix a crash that was occurring. No downtime is required. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 3, 2018

The team didn’t mention specifically which crash was going to be addressed within the game, but it appears to be something that players have been complaining about regularly, since it’s “occurring.”

The responses have been mixed for the most part, with players addressing a number of things that could also be fixed down the road. Check out some of the responses below:

how bout the LAG — Mike (@MikeNowacki54) April 3, 2018

For me, since the update last week, it lags right when I’m fighting. I die a lot due to this, as well as the weapons getting stuck in the air. — [+] Shawn (Bus) [SDS] (@shawnbelmer) April 3, 2018

fix this glitch, it costed me a 30 kill game https://t.co/rdY5xt01bV — Alex (@Destroy_215) April 3, 2018

We need supply drops — Toxic (@TheNamesToxic) April 3, 2018

When can we see our stats — Xpect Hidden (@HiddenMythss) April 3, 2018

FIX THE FLOATING GUN GLITCH — Ultra Gv (@ULTRAGV) April 3, 2018

And here’s a rather bizarre response, just because…

We want iCarly Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ye3luFDhVT — iCarly Brasil (@ICarly312) April 3, 2018

We’re certain that Epic Games has a running list of things that need to be fixed in the game, but we’re pretty sure that they’re working their way down, fixing any massive glitches that come along. So, patience, players.

In the meantime, we’ll see what this latest patch does, but, again, it really shouldn’t affect your play.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.