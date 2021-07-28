Fortnite Crew's August Skin Revealed

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games has officially revealed the upcoming Fortnite Crew Pack for August, and it includes the new Summer Skye skin and her cosmetics set. The new skin and cosmetics are inspired by a concept from community artist nollobandz and contains the Summer Skye Outfit, the Cursed Eagleshield Back Bling, the Epic Sword of Might Pickaxe, the Pspspsps! Wrap, the Cattitude Wrap, and the Afternoon Quest Loading Screen. All told, it looks to be a fun, chill pack of cosmetics for the month starting July 31st at 8PM ET/5PM PT.

Fortnite Crew, if you are not already familiar, is the monthly subscription service that Epic Games offers for the popular free-to-play video game. A subscription runs $11.99 per month and grants subscribers a full monthly Crew Pack which includes a special Back Bling and Pickaxe themed appropriately in addition to the month's skin. Fortnite Crew also grants 1,000 V-Bucks per month and access to whatever the current Battle Pass happens to be.

You can check out what the new Summer Skye skin looks like below:

One part Cozy

One part Rapscallion

One part Boxy

One part Aura

One part Pinkie

One part Dark Rex

And one part fearless adventurer. Inspired by @nollobandz and community creations from around the Island, Summer Skye joins the Fortnite Crew on August 1!https://t.co/xJpSlauF3k pic.twitter.com/tGaRcR6YLs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 28, 2021

As noted above, August's Fortnite Crew Pack is set to drop on July 31st at 8PM ET/5PM PT. Until then, the July Fortnite Crew Pack featuring Marvel's Loki remains available to subscribers of the monthly service. Fortnite itself is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 7 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is playing Chapter 2 - Season 7 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the new Fortnite Crew pack? Are you looking forward to picking it up for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!