Fortnite May Be Transforming Loot Lake Into A Volcano With Lava

The start of Fortnite Season 6 is upon us. And like previous seasonal transitions, nobody has any clue what is going on in the game right now. However, that hasn’t stopped everyone and their dog’s mother from trying to figure out what Epic Games is doing with this giant, mystery cube.

In the ocean of speculation, leaks, and rumors, one of the more consistent components of many theories is that whatever is going to happen, Loot Lake will involved. And the latest theory to gain some traction is that Epic games isn’t destroying Loot Lake, but rather is transforming it into a giant lava pit, featuring a Volcano and flowing hot lava.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As FNBR Leaks points out, new uncovered game files mention a “VolcanicPit.” Meanwhile, a mask of Loot Lake appears to be hiding a Volcano and giant pool of lava. Further, in the Week 10 loading screen, Brite Bomber is notably touching the cube, and in the process her “evil” side is revealed. On the shirt of evil Brite Bomber is a volcano. And when you consider the fact that the cube could be heading towards Loot Lake, it all starts to add up.

* Theory / Thread* Ok, here’s a mask of loot lake. If you look closely you can see (what I believe) is a volcano in the top left, and in the middle looks like a lava pool. Also in the game files there is a “VolcanicPit”. pic.twitter.com/Vo6Il0Irjo — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) September 6, 2018

Also. According to the week 10 loading screen, Brite Bomber is touching the cube. Because of that we can see an evil version of her, basically the opposite. Since the cube is going to loot lake, the opposite of water is lava. //t.co/c3r1GLeLT9 pic.twitter.com/xkmjDXm3FR — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) September 6, 2018

As always, all speculation, theories, rumors, reports, etc., should be taken with a grain of salt. However, there appears to be enough mounting evidence to suggest this particular theory has some legs.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Season 6 is poised to kick-off later this month, so we should find out what Epic Games has up its sleeve soon, and whether it includes a Volcano or not.