Rumor: ‘Fortnite’ Dark Bomber Set Dropping Tonight

A bunch of new Fortnite cosmetics leaked yesterday, including some spooky new outfits, gliders, and harvesters that will be perfect for Halloween. Everyone has been wondering when these spooky new cosmetics would go live, and according to a new tweet from the official Fortnite account, it looks like the darkness is rising sooner than we anticipated!

This tweet set off an immediate tidal wave reaction from fans who know exactly what’s on the way. We’re looking forward to a map overhaul that will turn things dark and dire, as well as a slew of new cosmetics. The elusive “Dark Bomber” is said to be on the way, and we hope that’s true!

For those of you who haven’t seen her, you can catch a brief glimpse of the Dark Bomber in the image below, staring back at her “Brite Bomber” doppleganger with menacing eyes:

The leaked cosmetics from yesterday to seem to show a foil set of cosmetics to the Brite Bomber we all know and love.

It’s dark bomber the set for dark bomber is called ‘Lightning and Thunderstorms’ = ⚡️☁️ And Bright Bombers set is called ‘Sunshine and Rainbows’ = ☀️🌈 — Anthony Fuentes (@Streak_Strikerz) October 4, 2018

We already know what the set looks like. We’re going to post an image below showing off the Brite Bomber’s terrifying dimension-sister, so if you don’t want to be spoiled, you can turn away now. Otherwise, take a look at the Dark Bomber set below:

Most everyone is excited for the drop, but some fans are a little salty that this isn’t an alternate Brite Bomber outfit that you can unlock for free:

so it wont be selectable style for brite bomber ? money hungry epic games smh — Naurco 🎃 (@Naurco) October 4, 2018

Will it be an editable style for bright bomber ? — T_MP0R (@T_MP0R) October 4, 2018

i hope its challenges lmao i literally bought the brite bomber just for that — mads (@maddiebuck_) October 4, 2018

No word on when the cosmetics will drop, or if there will be any changes to the map to accomodate the Dark Bomber’s arrival, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more!