Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Shows New Hands-On Look at the Console

New leaked footage of a Nintendo Switch 2 console has surfaced online, showing Joy-Con connection, the console body, and a look at the size of the device in comparison to the person holding it.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been the focus of conversation for gamers since its official announcement early in 2025. Despite only being revealed in January, the console is set to hit shelves in June of 2025, with pre-orders actively available online. However, with just over a month to go until release, more leaks have started populating on social media, and the newest shows an alleged version of the console that “works”.

Nintendo Fans Floored By Nintendo Switch 2 Leak

In a social media post shared by Nintendo Prime, the influencer shared a hands-on video contextualizing the new look at the Switch 2.

“It appears a Nintendo Switch 2 that ‘works’ has been stolen,” he said. “Nintendo Ninja’s, don’t get mad. Just sharing the news.”

It appears a Nintendo Switch 2 that "works" has been stolen. Nintendo Ninja's, don't get mad. Just sharing the news.



Source: https://t.co/yfr01bHrRr pic.twitter.com/3gwVf5AHgo — Nintendo Prime (@NintyPrime) April 23, 2025

The video, originally shared by Complex_Debt_95 on Reddit, shows a person holding a functioning Nintendo Switch 2. The screen shows what could be testing software, and not the actual Switch 2 operating system. The holder disconnects the Joy-Cons, rotating them to show the buttons and indicator lights, and then demonstrates the pull-away style connection to the console. This would be a welcome change from the slide-style connections of the original console.

There is a moment at 53 seconds where the console is rotated forward and the Nintendo Switch logo can be clearly seen on the back of the device as well as some type of tag that can’t be clearly read.

The current theory being circulated in the comments is that the unit has been stolen. Many commenters on both the original Reddit post and Nintendo Prime’s reshare have been baffled by the choice to record and share video of the already-revealed device on the internet, especially as Nintendo is known for taking serious legal action against leakers and thieves.

Others have speculated that the device hasn’t been stolen, and that it is possible the recording was done in a manufacturing facility. One commenter stated, “Looks more like a test batch unit than a stolen one. Bilibili is China so this is probably in the factory that they were made in. So many hands on it, and it seems there is some debug menu on the screen.”

Regardless, viewers in the comments agreed that sharing the video online was reckless and not worth the “clout” that the video might garner. Many have called out leak culture, stating that it is detrimental to everyone, and ruins the excitement of upcoming releases while hurting developers and publishers.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will release on June 5, 2025, and will cost $449.99 at launch. Pre-orders for the United States will start on April 24, 2025, after a delay due to the ongoing tariff. To the relief of Nintendo fans, the price for the console was not changed during the delay. Players will have the chance to jump in on numerous exciting new adventures, including Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza on launch.

While there has been pushback about the price of AAA games on the Nintendo Switch 2, dozens of games have announced cross-compatibility with the original Nintendo Switch. This includes Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, which will release on June 5, 2025, alongside the new console. Fans looking to avoid leaks and spoilers won’t have to wait much longer, as release day is finally just around the corner.