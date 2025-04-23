Fallout 76 Players Get a Bonus Season for the First Time

Fallout 76 has dropped update 1.7.19.19, The Ghoul Within, as of April 23rd, and some big changes are included in the latest major set of patch notes. Players will get their first opportunity to participate in Mini Seasons, a mechanic that has replaced Event Challenges, with a goal of making the tasks easier to see and engage with.

Alongside The Big Bloom, which will launch on April 29, the newest update also introduces the first Mini Season: Appalachian Outlaws. The Mini Season will be active from April 23, 2025, through May 5, 2025, and offers a slew of tasks and rewards for players to grab.

Fallout 76: Appalachian Outlaws Offers Challenges & Rewards

As shared on the official Fallout social media account, players who participate in the Fallout 76 Appalachian Outlaws Mini Season will be able to claim a free Money Bag Backpack, complete challenges specific to the event, and redeem a variety of rewards.

To join in on the fun, players will need to access the new Mini Season menu tab and claim the backpack skin. With it equipped, players will earn Season Tickets for completing rewards. However, the Money Bags Backpack must be equipped to get the tickets.

Rewards that can be claimed with Season Tickets include a Wanted Poster and Detective Board, among other exciting options. Players are advised to team up with others and be prepared to go through a decent number of lockpicks, so this will be an event to prep for before jumping directly into the action.

Players Mixed On New Mini Season Changes

Unfortunately, Fallout 76 Mini Season’s reception has been met with mixed reviews by players in the comments of social media posts. The hype has been disrupted by players experiencing glitches, struggling with the currency grind, and other bumps.

One player has stated, “Done all the first weeks challenges, can’t unlock anything and to make this situation more fun you guys BROKE THE AUTO STIM MOD. LITERALLY ISN’T TRIGGERED WHAT SO EVER. WTAF is this update, do some challenges for nothing and look at this stuff you can’t claim.” The Fallout account responded to the poster with, “You should have received tickets from completing challenges to spend on rewards. Note that you do have to claim them in order.” The original poster then commented that they had to reset the console they were playing on to claim the tickets.

Additionally, another poster added, “500 enemies in a week for 15 tickets is insanity btw,” but received no comment from the Fallout account admins in response.

Other players are citing that the issue isn’t with Fallout 76 at all, but the overlap of the shadow-dropped Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered that dropped on April 22, 2025. Players are citing that they can’t grind the Mini Season while also juggling the Oblivion launch, leading to feelings of FOMO among players.

Despite the frustration, the Ghoul Within update for Fallout 76 comes with plenty of opportunities for fans of the game. The Big Bloom seasonal Public Event will have fans collecting flowers for the Black-Eyed Susan to earn a variety of rewards, including XP, Legendary Modules, and Rare rewards like Flower Crowns.

Additionally, Season 20: Glow of the Ghoul will continue, giving players a chance to grab rewards as the challenges extend into June.

While the new Mini Seasons might have Oblivion and a few growing pains to contend with, it should be a great way for fans of Fallout 76 to take on new challenges and participate in exciting content as additional seasons are released in the future.