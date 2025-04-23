GameStop Stores Warn Nintendo Switch 2 Buyers Ahead of Pre-Orders

GameStop is giving those looking for a Nintendo Switch 2 some warning when it comes to pre-orders. When it comes to new consoles, there’s always a ton of FOMO (fear of missing out). If you’re a big gamer and a new console rolls around, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll want to jump on the hype train. The problem is they’re very expensive and often pretty hard to get. It’s difficult for these companies to meet demand right at launch as there’s millions of people trying to get them at the same time. On top of that, there’s now a huge scalper culture where people will buy up early stock and resell it a higher cost to exploit demand.

With that said, there’s a lot of concern over how easy it will be to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2. There’s already been some headaches as Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders were immediately delayed in the United States due to the tariffs. However, so long as there isn’t some global changing policy between now and June, the process of getting a Nintendo Switch 2 shouldn’t be too painful. A number of big retailers will be offering pre-orders for the console here in the United States, though Amazon customers will have to look elsewhere as Nintendo and Amazon don’t get along.

GameStop Stores Reveal How Many Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders They Will Have

GameStop is starting to post Nintendo Switch 2 allocations for their store locations at the door. Seems like they're expecting more Mario bundles than standard units



While a lot of people will likely be trying to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 online tonight at midnight, those with a GameStop local to them might have better odds. GameStop stores have started putting up notices that alert those wanting to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 with just how many units their store will be allocated. A tweet from Wario64 indicates one store is getting 83 Nintendo Switch 2 units for pre-order with 54 of them being the bundle with Mario Kart World, which is probably the best deal. This is a lot more than what stores were getting for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 pre-orders back in 2020. Of course, those were under different circumstances with COVID and supply chain issues, but most GameStop stores got roughly than 10 or less of each of those consoles when it came to pre-orders.

While allocations for Nintendo Switch 2 will vary from store to store, it seems like the odds are in your favor compared to when Xbox Series X and PS5 came out. GameStop will host a midnight launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 when it releases in June and pre-orders will open in-store when they open tomorrow, April 24th and online pre-orders will begin at 11AM ET. Overall, it seems like players will have some options if they fail to secure one online tonight when stores like Best Buy and Target begin taking pre-orders.

Nintendo has noted that it has seen more demand than it anticipated for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, so these numbers come with the expectation that not everyone will be able to get one on day one. Either way, hopefully Nintendo will be able to keep supply flowing through the rest of the year and during the holiday season as this is easily the biggest gaming hardware launch of the year.

