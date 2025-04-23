Steam Sale Makes One of the Best Platformers Ever Less Than $1

A new deal on Steam had made one of the best platforming games ever available for under $1. On virtually a weekly basis, Valve’s Steam marketplace for PC has one deal or another that is just too good to pass up. Occasionally, some Steam games will be discounted to nothing at all, at which point users can add them to their digital library for free. And while this new deal in question isn’t entirely free, it’s about as close as you can get.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, developer Double Fine Productions has slashed the price of Psychonauts by an enormous amount. Originally released in 2005, Psychonauts was a critical hit when it arrived and boasts an impressive 88/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. The platformer went on to be so beloved that it eventually spawned a sequel, Psychonauts 2, that launched in 2021 and was equally well-received.

Now, as a way of celebrating the 20th anniversary of Psychonauts, Double Fine is selling the game for cheaper than ever. Currently, Psychonauts is available on Steam for the paltry price of $0.89. This represents a discount of 91% from its typical cost of $9.99. This deal is set to last only a few more days and will be running until Saturday, April 26th.

If you’re looking to learn more about Psychonauts and whether or not it might be of interest to you, you can check out a throwback trailer for the game alongside its synopsis below.

Psychonauts

Play video

“This classic action/adventure platformer from acclaimed developers Double Fine Productions follows the story of a young psychic named Razputin. In his quest to join the Psychonauts–an elite group of international psychic secret agents–he breaks into their secret training facility: Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp. But this is no average psychic summer camp!

A mysterious villain has kidnapped Raz’s fellow campers and stolen their brains. Now he must use his psychic powers of Telekinesis, Levitation, and most of all his ability to project himself into the minds of others–to find the loose noodles and keep them from falling into the wrong hands. Fight mental demons! Uncover hidden memories! Sort emotional baggage! Explore the fantastic realm of the inner mind! Join the Psychonauts!”