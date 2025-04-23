New Look at Subnautica 2 Shared in First 2025 Teaser

Players are getting an in-depth look at Subnautica 2 as it comes to early access through the latest dev vlog. Few games have captured the sense of isolation and exploration that Subnautica has, and the sequel is aiming to do just that. While no official release date has been set except later in 2025, players will be able to play and provide feedback when the game launches in early access. In the meantime, players can see a behind-the-scenes look at Subnautica 2’s development and learn more about the game and what exciting new features and creatures are waiting for them below the ocean.

This dev vlog for Subnautica 2 sits down with design lead Anthony Gallegos and dives into the road to early access. Players can see the level of attention and detail being shown to create the world, as well as the new co-op feature in Subnautica 2. Sadly, no further details were shared on the release date, but Gallegos assured fans progress is being made by members of the Subnautica team and new members.

Players will explore a whole new submerged in Subnautica 2, a bigger and more ambitious title. Co-op is just one of the many new features being added, and players can still enter the depths solo. New vehicles, craftables, biomes, and leviathans await players and more will be added throughout the early access period.

Gallegos and the developers of Subnautica 2 plan to use the early access period to collect feedback from players and make adjustments accordingly. The dev vlog ends with Gallegos asking players what they want to see, and encouraging them to go to the official Discord and share their requests.

