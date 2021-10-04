New Fortnite Announcement Teased for DC FanDome

It looks like a major announcement associated with Fortnite could be happening later this month during DC FanDome. Although publisher Epic Games hasn’t yet stated that Fortnite will be making an appearance at the DC Comics event, one of the faces associated with the title has now been confirmed to be appearing during the showcase. As such, there’s a high possibility that a new collaboration between DC and Fortnite will be coming about in some capacity.

In a new tweet from DC Comics this morning, the company gave fans that are looking forward to DC FanDome a better idea of what they can expect when the showcase happens in the coming weeks. Specifically, DC revealed a list of names that will be appearing during the event. One of those names happened to be that of Donald Mustard, who is the CCO at Epic Games. Mustard has been one of the most prominent developers at Epic when it comes to Fortnite, and he has made multiple announcements associated with the title in the past. The fact that he’s going to be involved with DC FanDome seems to tell us that major news with the game is also going to be coming in hot.

https://twitter.com/DCComics/status/1445010892597469190

Of course, the fact that a Fortnite announcement would be transpiring at DC FanDome tells us that such a reveal will also surely have something to do with DC Comics. In the past, DC and Fortnite have been frequent collaborators in a number of ways. Not only have character skins for Superman, Batman, Deathstroke, Wonder Woman, and many others made their way into Fortnite, but DC has also been publishing a Batman comic book series that directly ties in with the game. As such, there are a litany of potential announcements that Mustard could end up making when DC FanDome takes place on October 16.

How do you feel about the idea of seeing more DC content make its way into Fortnite? And what do you think a new collaboration between the two could look like? Give me your best guess either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.