New Fortnite Rumor Claims Doom Slayer Skin Is Coming

A new Fortnite rumor has claimed that the popular battle royale title will soon be seeing the arrival of one of the most popular video game characters of all time. Specifically, that character happens to be the Doom Slayer, from Bethesda’s DOOM franchise. While further details regarding the addition of this Doom Slayer skin haven’t been disclosed, it is said to be one of many skins associated with Xbox Game Studios that will be coming to Fortnite in the future.

The source of this new Fortnite rumor involving the Doom Slayer is that of the XboxEra Podcast. In the latest episode of the show, host Nick Baker revealed that he has heard that Xbox is looking to collaborate with Fortnite much more in the future. While Baker didn’t disclose all of the potential skins tied to Xbox that he has heard about that could come to the game, he did specifically say that the Doom Slayer is one that he has heard is on its way. Baker went on to say that he’s not certain about when this skin could actually release in Fortnite, especially given that it will likely require certain licensing agreements to be put in place, but he believes that it will happen at some point in the future.

Given how many notable video game characters have come to Fortnite in recent years, the arrival of Doom Slayer seems to only make sense. Not to mention, Xbox, who owns the rights to the character now, has already shown that it is willing to collaborate with Epic Games quite a bit when it comes to Fortnite. In the past, Xbox has already added skins for characters such as Master Chief from Halo and Marcus Fenix from Gears of War to the battle royale title. As such, it seems quite likely that the two companies will only look to work together more as time goes on.

