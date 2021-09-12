Fortnite Is Down to Prepare for the New Season

Following the Fortnite Operation: Sky Fire event, the game will be down for nearly 12 hours to prepare for the new season. Server downtime is to be expected prior to the start of a new season, and it seems like a safe bet that players will be able to expect some map changes as a result. Despite this, a lot of fans are already unhappy that they won’t be able to play the game while it’s down. Fortnite has amassed a legion of fans over the years, and they remain quite passionate about the battle royale game. Unfortunately, those fans are just going to have to wait patiently while Epic Games prepares these changes.

Are you disappointed by the Fortnite downtime? What are you hoping to see from the new season? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Fortnite!

Some are switching to other games…

Playing apex since fortnite is down 🥲 — EchoMommy (@echomommy1) September 12, 2021

…while others might actually go outside!

https://twitter.com/EkuSZN/status/1437156350480437249

Don’t lose that muscle memory.

https://twitter.com/Lazardus_/status/1437155853996539904

Let’s leave the lawyers out of this.

im literally shaking and hyperventilating rn, i dont know if my body can last a whole 12 hours without fortnite without breaking down, for my personal safety can you please put the servers back online or you'll hear from my lawyer — #ihatesex (@ITOOKTHET0P0FF) September 12, 2021

Maybe players will find some new favorites!

Give me a game to try cause Fortnite is down — Dallas (@SalladTheDallas) September 12, 2021

The event trade-off wasn’t worth it for some players.

Well frankly the event was cool but like it only lasted 15 minutes and now it's down for 12 hours AND for some reason it starts back up at 3AM wtf #Fortnite #SkyFire #wtf #twitch #twitchstreamer #PS5 — ZombieCheesus03 (@ZombieCheesus03) September 12, 2021

Hour one is off to a rough start.

It’s been 12 minutes since Fortnite went down.I’m currently hyperventilating while crying in the corner of my bathtub.#BringbackFortnite — Keilo (@keilowatt) September 12, 2021

There’s always Apex!