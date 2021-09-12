Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Start Time Revealed

Fortnite‘s latest season, Chapter 2 Season 7, concluded this evening with the Operation: Sky Fire live event where players snuck aboard the alien mothership. The event finished with the mothership crashing down to the map alongside a number of Cubes, leading to the popular free-to-play video game essentially being down until the launch of the new season. Thanks to a timer at the end of the event, it appears that we finally know exactly when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will officially kick off.

More specifically, the countdown timer indicates that Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 8 will begin tomorrow, September 13th, at around 2AM PT/5AM ET. According to the official Twitter account relaying Fortnite‘s status, “Cubes are currently taking over Fortnite as a result of Operation: Sky Fire, shaping up the next Season,” and the video game will not be able to be played prior to the new season’s launch. Server downtime, specifically, is expected to begin at 11PM PT/2AM ET.

As for what Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 might actually look like, there is practically no telling at this point. Based on the Operation: Sky Fire event and the wording of the official tweets, it seems like there will be a number of Cubes across the island as well as debris from the destroyed alien mothership. This should translate to new and changed points of interest across the map, but likely not an entirely new map. There will also be new content, as always, in the form of skins, weapons, and so on.

As noted above, Fortnite is set to launch Chapter 2 Season 8 early tomorrow morning, September 13th, at around 2AM PT/5AM ET. The popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is currently playing Chapter 2 – Season 7 on an iPhone right now. That could change in the near future given the recent ruling largely in Apple’s favor, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

