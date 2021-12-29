Fortnite Is Currently Down [UPDATE]

UPDATE: Fortnite servers are back online, with multiple users (including ComicBook.com staff) reporting they are able to log into the game. Epic Games just posted a tweet confirming servers are back online, teasing something in the works to make up for lost time.

Epic Games seems to be having some sort of trouble with the popular free-to-play video game Fortnite today as what began as login, matchmaking, and nebulous “other issues” a couple of hours ago has now turned into a full-blown outage for the title. In short, Fortnite is currently unavailable, and there is no telling when service might be restored.

“Fortnite is currently unavailable and players are unable to log-in while we investigate an issue,” the latest update from the official Twitter monitoring the status of Fortnite reads. “We’ll provide more info when we have a solution to bring services back online.” You can check it out for yourself embedded below:

Fortnite is currently unavailable and players are unable to log-in while we investigate an issue.



We'll provide more info when we have a solution to bring services back online. pic.twitter.com/B3wXvu5SL6 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

While Fortnite being down isn’t exactly surprising — server outages for popular video games are typical this time of year — it is notable in the sense that it feels like one of the first instances of a significant outage for the title in some time. In Fortnite‘s case, there’s the usual downtime in the middle of the night for patches and the pause of the title as it moves from one season to the next, but any unplanned problems tend to get sorted rather swiftly. If anything, the fact that it’s happening during the holiday season might be one of the factors contributing to its lengthy path to resolution.

