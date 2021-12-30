Fortnite Servers Back Online After Nearly 8-Hour Shutdown

Earlier today, Fortnite fans were saddened to see that they were having issues logging in, matchmaking, and other facets of what is considered by many to be the most popular video game today. With the battle royale free to play game currently celebrating its Winterfest as a part of the game’s third chapter, many fans were heartbroken at error messages, especially as players scramble to complete challenges and swing their way through the environments thanks in part to Fortnite’s partnership with Marvel and Sony as a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When the servers were down for Fortnite, the game wasted little time earlier today in spreading a message to players that they might be waiting a little while to hop back onto the Battle Bus:

“Fortnite is currently unavailable and players are unable to log-in while we investigate an issue. We’ll provide more info when we have a solution to bring services back online.”

The Official Twitter account, Fortnite Status, has shared the welcome news for fans of the battle royale that the servers are back online and Winterfest is set to continue as players attempt to navigate through new environments featuring rough terrains as well the Daily Bugle from Marvel’s Spider-Man:

Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues! ❄️



We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. pic.twitter.com/ruLmG4xHgk — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

The third chapter of Fortnite’s saga has had plenty of surprises for fans, not just with the inclusion of Spider-Man, following several of his fellow Marvel heroes being already introduced to the game such as Captain America, Ghost Rider, Thor, Iron Man, and more, but also with the appearance of the Rock as the Foundation, a character that you can currently find wandering the digital landscape. For fans looking to complete the current battle pass, they have until early March to unlock all the items that are currently associated with the first season of this new chapter that flips the island on its head, literally.

Needless to say, we definitely expect more big surprises before this latest season draws to a close and Winterfest strikes its snow from Fortnite. If you want to be up to date on everything happening on the island, you can check out all our previous coverage of Fornite right here.

Are you diving back into Chapter 3 now that the servers have been restored?