These ‘Fortnite’ ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fan-Made Skins Are In High Demand, Apparently

Fan-made concept designs for popular games is nothing new, especially when looking at the Fortnite community. With Epic Games’ Item Shop rotating nightly, it’s easy to see how Battle Royale fans get in touch with their creative side but it seems that one concept in particular is the chosen one. At least according to famed Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

The way the above concept design works is that once a player scores four eliminations in a row, the skin then transforms into the Super Saiyan mode, which is an indication in the Dragon Ball series of achieving ultimate power. The original designs were so popular that the artist added a few more sketches as well:

Videos by ComicBook.com

So many people have asked about it so here’s special Goku Black and Gohan colour variations! #Fortnite #DragonBall pic.twitter.com/cTYD6n29T3 — ryai (@RyaiArt) November 10, 2018

With Epic Games having done an incredible Marvel crossover for their previous Thanos event, it’s not really surprising that the community would continue on that mashup path. There are so many possibilities out there and with what we’ve seen so far from the Fortnite studio, nothing is out of the realm of possibility.

For even more awesome fan creations, we’re still laughing a little harder than we should at these ‘The Dude’ and ‘V for Vendetta’ fan concepts. We could totally see the clever weapon names in the game, that cheekiness is real and we love it. Could you imagine getting headshot from The Dude in a bush? The joke writes itself, really.

The Sneaky Bros, the creators behind the designs seen here, have done similar work in the past with fan designs for Fortnite. They’ve created Terminator and Breaking Bad concept in the past, and amazingly so as well! With John Wick having officially dropped, this does pose an interesting question of what we’d like to see come in future updates.

Of course before we get too excited we do have to keep in mind licensing constraints. The above fan artwork isn’t official and it’s not (to our knowledge) coming to the game anytime soon. It’s all in good fun. Now if Epic Games could get those licenses … we’re just saying, we’d be here for it.