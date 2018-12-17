‘Fortnite’ Reveals and Delays New “Driftboard” Vehicle

Fortnite is getting its second vehicle of Season 7 soon when the Driftboard is added to the battle royale game, but its release has already been delayed.

Following the release of the X-4 Stormwing plane that was added when Season 7 began, Epic Games’ in-game announcements in Fortnite confirmed the release of the Driftboard vehicle. Players shared evidence of the new vehicle with the image below showing what it’ll look like in-game alongside a brief description to explain what it’s capable of.

“Hop on board and boost past your competition with this new single player vehicle!” Epic Games’ description of the new Fortnite vehicle said.

No other details on the item were given at the time, but the description definitely implies it’ll have some sort of speed boost feature. The hands-free nature of the board also leads one to expect that it’ll let users use weapons while they ride solo, but according to Epic Games’ most recent announcement, it’ll be a while longer before players get to experience it themselves.

Epic Games shared an announcement shortly after news of the item appeared to say that it’d be delaying the release of the vehicle to focus on “quality of life changes.”

“We know we set the expectation for the Driftboard to release in the coming update,” Epic Games said. “Unfortunately, we’ve decided to hold the release of this new vehicle to make some final quality of life changes and other polish improvements.”

Another part of the announcement of the delay mentioned “carving up the slopes,” so it seems this Driftboard is indeed the snowboard-style item players were expecting ever since the Season 7 teasers started rolling out. Fortnite’s Twitter account was also teasing the release of the item on Monday with emojis and phrasing that indicated it was on the way, though that was before Epic Games confirmed that the vehicle wouldn’t be releasing on time.

Almost time to shred! The v7.10 update slides in on December 18 at 5AM ET(1000 UTC). — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 17, 2018

In the announcement where the item’s release was delayed, Epic Games confirmed that the v7.10 update would still be releasing as planned, but an announcement shared shortly following the delay of the Driftboard said the entire update would be delayed. Epic Games said the update will “still have tons of quality of life and balance improvements.”

Epic Games’ next Fortnite update does not yet have a release date.