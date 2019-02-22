‘Fortnite’ Driftin’ LTM Is Back for Final Overtime Challenges

Earlier this week, Epic Games disabled the Driftin’ LTM to make some key changes based off of Fortnite player feedback. Now that those changes have been deployed, the Limited Time Mode is back and just in time for the final stretch of the Overtime Challenges.

So what’s new with the Driftin’ LTM? The team took to the Reddit boards to share the differences applied to the fun new mode:

Reduced size of the first circle, increasing Supply Drop density

Added 10 more Supply Drops to the first circle

Storms move more slowly mid/late-game

Added a 10 second wait time between each mid/late-game Storm

Chests have been turned on

Spawn rate of Rift-2-Go in Chests has been increased

With one of the new challenges added this morning being “play matches of Driftin’ with a friend,” it’s the perfect timing to bring it back so players can earn that free Season 8 Battle Pass and other fun rewards.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices.

For more about the Overtime Challenges going on now:

“Everyone who completes 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 will receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for FREE! If you don’t have an outfit, now is your chance to get several for free. With the Battle Pass, you’ll receive two Season 8 Outfits instantly and you can earn up to five more. Save your V-Bucks, this one’s on us!”

Battle Pass Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 47 Complete 5 Overtime Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 71 Complete 10 Overtime Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 87 Complete 15 Overtime Challenges



Free Challenges