‘Fortnite’ Issue Put Dual Pistols in Sniper Shootout, Epic Games Responds

Fortnite players in the Sniper Shootout Limited Time Mode were coming under an unexpected barrage of fire when players unloaded on them with Dual Pistols, but Epic Games has since fixed the issue that caused the problematic weapon to spawn.

Sniper Shootout, as its name suggests, is all about sniping, but players were still able to find Dual Pistols in the LTM for a short while. Epic Games recently unvaulted the Dual Pistols which means it brought them back into Fortnite after being gone for a while, but it seems as though the unvaulting accidently added the weapon in more game modes than intended. Fortnite players shared clips like the ones below showing evidence of others using the Dual Pistols in the Sniper Shootout mode, something that would’ve come as a surprise when only heavy shots with a slow rate of fire were expected.

Responding to the issue which caused those non-sniper weapons to be included in the Sniper Shootout mode, Epic Games said it’s now taken action to remove the Dual Pistols from the LTM.

“We wanted to confirm that we’ve resolved the issue that was causing Dual Pistols to appear as possible loot in the Sniper Shootout Limited Time Mode,” Epic Games said on Reddit.

The Sniper Shootout mode won’t be around for too much longer though before it’s cycled out for a different LTM, but those who are still playing the game mode can now do so without having to worry about getting eliminated by a Dual Pistols user. Sniper Shootout’s return occurred at the same time as Disco Domination’s revival, a game mode which has made several appearances since it was first unveiled. Instead of hitting enemies with sniper rifles, this game mode tasks players with capturing dance floors and pushing their team’s scores higher than their opponents’. Those game modes are expected to be removed from the Fortnite playlist of rotating LTMs on Thursday.