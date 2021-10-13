Fortnite x Spider-Man Crossover Possibly Leaked

Over the last few years, Fortnite players have had the chance to unlock a ton of skins based on the heroes of the Marvel Universe. Nearly every major character from the comics and films have been represented in the game, and some of them have even gotten multiple skins! One exception to the rule is Spider-Man, but that could be changing sometime in the near future. Reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX has revealed that a Spider-Man skin could be coming to the game in the near future, possibly with some new mechanics that allow players to web-swing in the game!

“Epic are working on an item codenamed WestSausage (could mean Web Slinger) and it has swinging mechanics! (here is some text of it: ‘Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump’,” @HYPEX wrote on Twitter.

If those details are correct, it might explain why Spider-Man has taken a bit longer to arrive in Fortnite compared to other Marvel characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home might be the most highly-anticipated MCU film since Avengers: Endgame, so it would make sense for Fortnite to offer a big tie-in to coincide with the movie’s release this December.

Of course, as with any leaks, readers are advised to take this one with a grain of salt. @HYPEX has a stellar track record when it comes to Fortnite leaks, but plans constantly change in the video game industry, and if this is true, it will likely be some time before it actually happens. The idea of swinging around the Fortnite map as Spider-Man is an awesome one, and it would also give Nintendo, Xbox, and PC gamers a chance to play as Spidey since the character’s solo adventures are currently exclusive to PlayStation. For now, fans will just have to wait for Epic Games and Marvel to make an official announcement!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see Spider-Man appear in Fortnite? Which Marvel skin has been your favorite so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!