Fortnite’s E3 Party Promises to be an Evening of Celebrity-Filled Victory Royale

Fortnite has been on fire lately, there’s no doubt about that! The team over at Epic Games continues to show fans why their popular online title deserves its Victory Royale and this year’s E3 will be no different.

For those heading over to the place to be in gaming this year, Epic Games will be hosting a Fortnite celebration that boasts 50 celebrities, 50 pro gamers, and ONE Victory Royale. Not planning on attending the Los Angeles show? You can also catch it during the stream as tons of celebrities face off during the ultimate showdown to prove who is the best and dominates the map.

Gamers, athletes and entertainers come together for #PartyRoyale at E3! 👇 https://t.co/7YOBtcT42R — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 15, 2018

Epic Games is in the process now of building their teams so we don’t know who is on the guest list yet, but if their original announcement is anything to go by, it’s going to be one hell of a ride!

We don’t know exactly when this epic showdown will go down but stay tuned for more because Epic has promised more info soon!

In other Fortnite news, did you know that the latest update went live this morning? Yes, the one about llamas! Here is just a little of what you have to look forward to the next time you go online:

Remote explosives, llama supply caches, the end of another limited time mode … update 3.3 brings with more than a few changes, including a new Blitz mode that will be available for a very limited amount of time. For those getting down on Battle Royale and are itching for more of a fight, the Blitz event is definitely for you.

There are some new heroes for the Save the World mode, and tons of new reasons to check out Battle Royale! And of course the game is going to be getting in the festive spirit for St. Patricks day! You can check out everything that’s new, and different, in the world of Fortnite right here.

