Fortnite Easter Egg Found In the Loot Lake Factory

The latest Fortnite update is now live and there are tons of reasons for both Battle Royale and Save the World fans to be excited! Between the additively fun shopping cart additions, to the awesome new datamined cosmetics, there’s a lot of ‘new’ in the latest title from Epic Games. While many are getting down on the latest features, some are uncovering interesting Easter Eggs including one found at the Loot Lake Factories that will make you want to bust out that Boogie Bomb like something fierce!

As seen in the video above, if you dance on all four of the tiles in the Factory, a special effect will be triggered making it even easier to lose yourself in that disco fever! Unfortunately there is no reward drop for activating the hidden feature, but you do get to show off those sweet, sweet dance moves – and that’s something!

In other “new” news, did you check out the latest cosmetic items that were datamined this morning? You can see them in all of their image glory right here but it definitely carries on the superheroes/villains theme with the addition of SPOOOOOORTS. New backbling, pickaxes – even emotes. We don’t know when they’ll be dropping live in-game, but we do know they are coming soon!

Don’t forget to also check out the full patch notes that show off some major UI changes, a new hero for Save the World, and more about the second part of the Blockbuster challenge to unlock even more about the story behind the game!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. It will also be coming to Android, though an official date has not been set at this time. Hopefully as we near E3 we will get an official launch date soon! Until then, enjoy the latest patch and happy gaming!

