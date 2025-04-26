Elder Scrolls Online Is Adding a Paid Feature to the Base Game for Free

Bethesda scored a big win by shadow-dropping The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and it seems the studio is already following up with another victory. Its MMO title in The Elder Scrolls series, The Elder Scrolls Online is now turning Scribing, a paid feature, into a free one for all players as a claim in the Crown Store. It is coming with an associated Golden Pursuit sometime in mid-July and will be added early as part of testing. This will bring the feature to the base game of The Elder Scrolls Online and make it easier to obtain the Scribing system for all players, new and returning.

Bethesda is making this change in mid-July, but players will see Scribing in the Crown Store on Monday, April 28th. It will not be sold but rather attached with a Golden Pursuit. Players can still claim Scribing from the Crown Store if they miss out on the Golden Pursuit. However, a small window between June and July will not let players purchase or access the system during this transition to the base game.

Scribing will soon be free in elder scrolls online.

Scribing is a system in The Elder Scrolls Online that lets players create custom skills for their characters, similar to Oblivion Remastered’s custom spells. This will previously lock behind the Gold Road Chapter and offer players a unique questline. By acquiring powerful Grimoires and customizing these, players could unlock custom abilities.

Bethesda has earned a lot of goodwill with the Oblivion Remaster, and this is another step. The Elder Scrolls Online is prepping for part one of The Seasons of the Worm Cult on June 2nd. This is a great step to get more players into the game and better prepare them for the upcoming content in the game.