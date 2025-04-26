Pokemon Card Collectors Appalled by New Prismatic Evolution Retail Prices

The latest new Prismatic Evolutions release, the Accessory Pouch Special Collection, just came out yesterday, April 25th. True to form, it’s already sold out in most places, including Target, whose online stock seemed to vanish almost instantly. However, there is one Prismatic Evolutions item in stock from Target right now, but with a pretty big catch. The retailer looks to have restocked the Prismatic Evolutions Poster Collection, but with one of the biggest big box retailer markups we’ve seen yet.

A new listing on Target’s website shows the Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions Poster Collection in stock, for the price of $39.99. This relatively small set includes 3 foil promo cards of the Kanto Eevelutions, a poster, and 3 Prismatic Evolutions boosters. Typically, the MSRP for this set is around $15 USD, meaning Target is asking over double the market value for the Poster Collection. Though we’ve seen some over-MSRP markups from retailers like GameStop, as well as local card shops, this newest listing is one of the most outrageous markups outside of the reseller market. And fans are taking note.

Target has lost it. $40 for this. Retail is around $15.https://t.co/tMY75INqF0 pic.twitter.com/kgI5fTk9tg — DisTrackers (@DisTrackers) April 25, 2025

As this post puts it, many Pokemon fans think “Target has lost it” with this latest listing. Indeed, this pricing is much more in line with what resellers are trying to get for this Prismatic Evolutions item, not with other retailers. The Poster Collection is listed on resale sites like TCG Player and eBay for anywhere from $30-$250, depending on where you look. In contrast, both GameStop and Best Buy still list the set at $14.99, though both stores are currently sold out.

Prismatic Evolutions Prices Just Keep Rising

One Pokemon card collector reportedly reached out to Target to ask about the pricing and states the retailer claims it’s “based on their competitors.” However, that begs the question… who does Target consider its competitors to be in this situation? As other similar sized big box retailers don’t currently have the Poster Collection in stock, but do list it at the much lower $15, the pricing is more akin to resellers than other physical store locations.

Some fans suspect the listing must actually be from a reseller, but the website doesn’t clearly indicate that this set comes from a third party. As far as we can tell, it appears to be sold by Target directly, $39.99 asking price and all.

Notably, Target also currently lists the Paldean Fates Booster Bundle for $66.99, which is also well above the $27 MSRP for the set. Amazon has a similarly marked-up Paldean Fates Booster available, so it seems Prismatic Evolutions isn’t the only Scarlet & Violet set that Target and other retailers are raising prices on.

The Prismatic Evolutions Accessory Pouch Special Collection, which sold out immediately

As of now, the $40 Prismatic Evolutions Poster Collection is still in stock, likely because the high price deters both fans and resellers from snapping them up. At that price, resellers would not stand to make a profit from the cards, which may be the one benefit to listing them at such a high price. However, collectors hardly want to pay that much over what the item is worth, so it will be interesting to see how long this listing stays up at Target compared with other recent releases like the Accessory Pouch.

Those hoping to get ahold of Prismatic Evolutions will get another shot when the new Prismatic Evolutions Super Premium Collection launches on May 16th. This is set to arrive in stores along with some other restocks for the collection, though it will be interesting to see whether retailers follow suit with Target and raise it above the MSRP value due to high demand.