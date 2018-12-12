Epic Games Will Offer ‘Fortnite’ Cross-Play Tech to Other Developers for Free

Epic Games announced its intentions to share cross-play technology with other developers that was originally designed for use in Fortnite with all the resources being shared for free.

Fortnite supports cross-play across many different platforms considering how the game is available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices and was also the first game to bridge the gap on PlayStation 4 cross-play. Epic Games said that in 2019, it plans on extending this technology that made cross-play in Fortnite possible to other developers who want to achieve similar goals.

“At Epic, our goal is to help game developers succeed,” Epic Games said on a post on the Unreal Engine site. “Throughout 2019, we’ll be launching a large set of cross-platform game services originally built for Fortnite, and battle-tested with 200,000,000 players across 7 platforms. These services will be free for all developers, and will be open to all engines, all platforms, and all stores. As a developer, you’re free to choose mix-and-match solutions from Epic and others as you wish.”

Epic is working to open up services built for Fortnite to all developers on all platforms, all stores, and all engines for free! //t.co/ThZGfjcz8j pic.twitter.com/lCSkVyGn6Q — Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) December 12, 2018

The tweet below from Epic Games‘ Unreal Engine account does mention the services can be used on “all platforms,” though as people have pointed out, Linux doesn’t appear to be among those systems supported.

Epic Games provided a list of the online services it’ll be making available to other developers for free in 2019. The services are geared towards developers and will begin with a core set of features that Epic Games said will expand over time. One of the first services that dealt with cross-platform logins, profiles and other features said it would be coming in either Q2 or Q3 to PC with the service releasing for other platforms in 2019. Another that’s scheduled to come in Q3 2019 said Epic Games would be sharing a new in-game voice chat service with other developers that’s supported throughout all platforms and engines.

“Epic is building a new in-game voice communications service supporting all platforms, all stores, and all engines, which will be available for free,” Epic Games said.

Each of the services Epic Games is extending to other developers can be seen here and have different timeframes established for when they’ll be made available to others.