Fortnite Is Cracking Down on NSFW Content, Including "Breasts or Buttocks"

Epic Games is cracking down on NSFW content in Fortnite, which includes "breasts" and "buttocks," but not its own content. It's been well-documented that some skins in Fortnite aren't as family-friendly as other skins. In fact, the item shop today was just updated with a Black Cat skin that pushes the boundaries of family-friendly. The most infamous example of this is probably the Chun-Li skin in the game. None of this content is an issue with Epic Games though. Some of the thumbnails being created for Fortnite content is though.

It's been no secret that Epic Games, for a few months now, has been rejecting inappropriate thumbnails for Discover. However, there was never an official rule in place about any of this. Now there are official guidelines though. To this end, Epic Games has warned users that thumbnails "should be appropriate for a general audience." Of course, this means appropriate for children, which make a up a majority of the game's player base.

Adding to this, Epic Games notes thumbnails should not contain "realistic violence" nor any suggestive themes nor any crude humor nor any gore nor any strong language nor any references to gambling. To drive some of these points home, and to perhaps make note of some common infractions, it further points out that "guns pointed at the viewer" is not allowed. Meanwhile, "mildly sexualized depictions of a character's body parts, such as their "breasts or buttocks" is also not permitted. Finally, images that elicit any type of "strong sense of threat, dread, or terror," which includes grotesque creatures, is also not allowed.

This includes all the guidelines on potentially NSFW content, but it is not where the guidelines end. Users are also warned about using arrows, tag-style labels, references to real or in-game currency, weapons overlaid on shapes, references to game controls, references to XP, using a fake heart or "favorite icon," using borders on thumbnails, and using the Epic Games logo. Why some of these things aren't allowed is less obvious than the NSFW content.

