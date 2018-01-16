Epic Games Admits Paragon Staff Has Shifted to Fortnite, but It Still Wants to Save the Game

There is no denying that Fortnite has been rising in its popularity since launch, even more so with so many enjoying its free-to-play battle royale mode. That being said, Epic Games’ other title, Paragon, seems to be in a sort of limbo where no one is really sure what’s happening with it at this point. The developers know that there is a lot of confusion, and in an effort at transparency have released a statement about Paragon and why the 2016 game has all but been abandoned:

“We know you have a lot of questions about the future of Paragon. We care deeply about this community and we know this is important to you, so here’s a summary of where we are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Going from Legacy to Monolith to a new card system and all of the changes in-between, our efforts have always been focused on growing the game. While each of these incarnations has been beloved by a core community, none has been large enough to achieve mainstream success. This, combined with the humbling success of Fortnite has caused us to question if we have a good path to grow Paragon and make it thrive.

Work on Paragon continues. V.45 ships this week with both Hero and Card balance as well as stability improvements.

However, progress has been slower lately for two reasons: First, the team’s time is split between immediate improvements and longer-term efforts, so there’s less visible progress. Second, a number of Paragon team members jumped onto Fortnite to help sustain the game as it has grown far larger than anything in Epic’s past.

Here inside Epic, we’re talking about the future of Paragon in pretty much the same terms as you’re talking about it. The core challenge is that, of new players who try Paragon, only a small number continue to play regularly after a month. Though Paragon has evolved, no iteration has yet achieved that magical combination of ingredients that make for a sustainable game. (As an aside, the problem isn’t marketing or how to make money with Paragon. We have good ideas that would solve those problems if we can find a way to make Paragon grow.)

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be figuring out if and how we can evolve Paragon to achieve growth and success, and trying some things internally. In the meantime, Paragon’s release cadence will be slower.

We welcome your thoughts on what we should do. Like you, the team is deeply passionate about Paragon. Like you, we would love to find a path that works. And like the community at large, we are not all in agreement on what could place Paragon on a fundamentally better path for all.

We will always be transparent with the community, and this is where we are right now. As we have more information, we will share it with you.”

It makes sense. Fortnite has been doing really well lately, hitting an impressive 2 million concurrent users. With weekly rotations for in-game content, it is understandable that much of Epic’s focus would remain on that. I would rather them take their time with Paragon than rush it just to meet market demand. That being said, if it continues on the patch indicated in the above statement, it is also very possible that developments for Paragon will stop all together. If that is the case, the developers have outlined on their website how to request a refund.