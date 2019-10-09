Epic Games Is Teasing “The End” of Fortnite

The end of Fortnite is coming. What this means, nobody seems to know, but it’s what creative director on the game Donald Mustard has been teasing. More specifically, Mustard has once again changed the location of his Twitter location, which now reads “The End.” Now, of course, Epic Game isn’t about to pull the plug on Fortnite, the game prints more money than the Federal Reserve. That said, this does seem to signal that something significant is about to happen, which isn’t very surprising given than Season 10 — a landmark season for the game — is coming to a close.

For those that don’t know: Mustard is constantly teasing upcoming events in Fortnite in cryptic fashion. And these teases are usually hidden within his Twitter location. So, again, what “The End” means, who knows, but it obviously means something. Of course, there are theories though, and most of them deal with the Ender Dragon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Donald Mustard changed his location to “The End” pic.twitter.com/y6x8M7JnAY — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) October 8, 2019

So basically we all try and destroy the healing towers and then try and defeat the enderdragon that’s why there was dragon eggs in the volcano and in polar peek – Fortnite Season X Live Event 😂 — Harley (@Harley46140281) October 8, 2019

Now, as you may know, a recent leak suggested that the game was possibly getting ready to destroy its map and replace it with a new one. Now, this hasn’t been confirmed, but it does seem to line up with the concept of “The End.”

As you would expect, there are some who are increasingly convinced that Epic Games may actually pull the plug on the game, however, this just isn’t possible. Not only because the game makes money on money on money on money, but because future content has already leaked and Epic Games has addressed some of its plans for the game’s future. That said, it would be a pretty epic move to go out while on top and after 10 incredible seasons.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, click here.