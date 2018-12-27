Report: ‘Fortnite’ Pushes Epic Games To $3 Billion In Profit For 2018

There's no question that Epic Games' Fortnite has become one of 2018's biggest success stories, if not the biggest. It's made tons of money across a number of platforms, including the Nintendo Switch and Android, which debuted just a few months back; and it's also reached 200 million registered users. Now, however, a new report suggests that Epic has been rolling in even more cash than expected.

Based on numbers provided by TechCrunch, a source said that the publisher has made $3 billion in profit for this year, although that figure hasn't been confirmed officially just yet. It wouldn't be a big surprise, considering that Fortnite raised over $1 billion in a new funding round back in October; and raised over $1 billion in revenue by mid-year. Combine that with potential promotions (including partners like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, celebrities and more), and you have a game that could've easily made that within the past few months.

Fortnite has done a lot for Epic Games in just a short amount of time. Earlier this year, the company's worth was pushed to an incredible $8.5 billion with Fortnite's help; and even with the cancellation of projects like Unreal Tournament and Paragon, it thrived in a number of ways- including opening its very own game store, which launched earlier this month following The Game Awards. It has since brought in thousands of fans and developers alike, excited by its profit sharing plan and freebie games like Subnautica, which you can still snag through the end of today.

This paints a rather interesting picture for 2019, as Fortnite's popularity doesn't seem to be wearing down anytime soon. The real question is what promotions the company has in mind to keep its success going. After all, it introduced Infinity War's Thanos into the game at the same time as the movie's launch back in April; and Wreck-It Ralph also made an appearance just a few months later for his film, Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Could we see more Disney tie-ins in 2019? Maybe something even related to Star Wars by the time Episode IX rolls around later in the year? Epic Games hasn't said, but the possibilities are endless. Imagine Darth Maul showing up and cutting players down to size with his lightsaber. Yup.

For now, take this tally with a grain of salt as it's unofficial. That said, $3 billion does sound like something Epic Games would be capable of, especially with the success with Fortnite and its thriving storefront. Can anything stop it from making even more money in 2019? We'll find out soon enough.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.