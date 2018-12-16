‘Fortnite’ Exploit Allows For Virtually 100 Percent Accuracy With Thermal Scoped AR

A new Fortnite exploit has been discovered that gives players virtually 100 percent accuracy with the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle.

As you may know, the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle is far from the most popular weapon in the game, even though it has been available since June, aka survived vaulting. The sheer amount of Thermal Scoped Assault Rifles you can just find laying around during any given game is staggering, not because the weapon is rare, but because it’s actually pretty good.

However, the weapon’s scope takes up most of the screen, and so it seems player have rejected it, because it can leave you pretty vulnerable while using it. That, and players don’t like the more plotting mid-range weapons as much as the close-range or long-range weapons. So it make sense people don’t think twice about picking it up, but they should.

Reddit user Kearshi has posted a new video that demonstrates just how filthy the weapon can be.

As you can see, rather than aiming down the sights with the weapon, if you quick-scope with it properly, it basically doesn’t miss. And it still deals out major damage, allowing you to kill a player very quickly. So, unless they have a sniper and get you with one shot, there’s a good chance you’re going to come out on top in any mid-range or long-range battle.

That said, the weapon isn’t going to solve your problems close-range, even with this OP technique. So if you’re going to try this method, make sure you still have a close-range weapon to counter players that counter your Thermal technique by rushing you.

I’ve never been great with the Thermal Scoped AR, but I tried this technique while playing this morning, and it’s pretty effective. I didn’t miss many shots. But I did get sniped a few times, so make sure you don’t leave yourself too open while using it.

