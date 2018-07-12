Fortnite Fans React To “Discount Kratos” Skin

With the latest season now live in Fortnite, that means tons of new challenges, adventures, and new features to explore. It also means tons of new cosmetic items, but it’s one set in particular that has the internet ablaze. We’re not sure if Epic Games meant to essentially create the lovechild of God of War’s Kratos and Marvel’s Thanos, but here we are.

The latest skin is called “Ragnarok,” which does directly tie into the Thanos theory. Since Epic Games hasn’t exactly been subtle about their love for Marvel and the lightning happy Avenger, we’re willing to bet all of our V-Bucks that this isn’t just some coincidence. The interesting thing about this skin however is that it evolves as Battle Pass players rank up their tiers.

From level 1 all the way up to 100, this skin morphs and becomes less Kratos and more “I’ll have another” Thanos only to eventually evolve into something that looks distinctly like it popped out of Diablo III’s Reaper of Souls expansion. But what’s even better than the skin itself is the reactions it has garnered from players world-wide, here are a few of our favorites:

punk kratos. He’s a god, but likes to chill to The Ramones on his downtime — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert 🤘🏻 (@DirtyEffinHippy) July 12, 2018

They deff mixed Kratos and Baldur for this skin, best lvl 100 skin yet. #GodofWar #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ELKMSR69K8 — Raleigh Davis (@raleighdavisup) July 12, 2018

I love that epic is doing a crossover with God of war. It’s great to see Kratos and an older Atreus explore the world of fortnite together. pic.twitter.com/fufnpAyxYv — BlueLink (@BlueLink14) July 12, 2018

Kratos is the tier 100 skin in Season 5. There are Thor posters all over the map and Thors name on briefcases. At the end of God of War, Kratos was visited by Thor. Thor coming to Fortnite, YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST. — Kyle (@KyleTran24) July 12, 2018

We can get a knock off Kratos in Fortnite….I’m officially in love😍 — Peace✌ Love❤ & Positivity[+] (@mcclain_dewayne) July 12, 2018

the new tier 100 skin on fortnite is just Super Saiyan Blue Kratos — MLG Team Slayer on The Pit (@eddieballin_) July 12, 2018

kratos skin/god of war skin on fortnite pic.twitter.com/rYGZdLsTkv — Frinz (@FrinzGod) July 12, 2018

There are other unlockable skins as well, including my personal favourite Drift. One thing is for sure, it’s that Season 5 is going full force and we are absolutely loving it! You can learn more about how to unlock the Not-Kratos skin right here from our previous coverage.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!