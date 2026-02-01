Two EA AAA Games From 2023 Are Just $4 Right Now

Not one, but two AAA games from Electronic Arts, more commonly known as EA, are roughly $4 right now, an incredible price point considering both games are only from 2023. More specifically, one of the games is $4.19, and the other is $4.89. These price points are the consequence of a massive 93% discount that is live until February 10, but only on Steam. The EA games in question are also available on console, but these deals are exclusive to PC.

The first of the two deals is for Wild Hearts from developer Omega Force. This action RPG was released back on February 17, 2023, to a Metacritic score range of 75 to 79. The second deal is for Immortals of Aveum, a magic first-person shooter released by Ascendant Studios back on August 22, 2023, to a Metacritic spread of 65 to 75.

Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum is the debut release from developer Ascendant Studios, and it is a single-player, first-person magic shooter that follows the story of Jak, a powerful magic wielder who joins an elite order of battlemages to help save a world on the edge of abyss.

For those curious, Immortals of Aveum takes about 14-20 hours to beat, though completionists will need more like 30 hours with the first-person shooter. Meanwhile, Valve lists Steam Deck support as “Unsupported.”

Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts debuted from Omega Force, a well-known Japanese studio that has been around since 1996 and is best known for the Dynasty Warriors series. It is more or less a Monster Hunter clone, where you must master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts, alone or with friends via multiplayer.

Roughly, the action RPG takes 40 to 55 hours to beat, though completionists will need more like 130 to 140 hours with the game. Like its fellow EA game above, it also does not support the Steam Deck.

Both of these games are at their lowest prices ever, not just on Steam, but on any platform. And it’s not often EA discounts its games to 93% are greater, so this may be their cheapest price point for a while. That said, it is worth noting that both games are available via EA Play.

