Fortnite: Fans Organizing Tilted Towers Wake Tonight

Today is the day that many Fortnite players everywhere thought we’d be saying goodbye Tilted Towers, an area in Battle Royale that is known for being a general pain in the butt. With the mysterious comet lurking about in the online title, there were a significant amount of theories that this would be the end of the infamous area. Pair that the datamined info found stating that there was was an event concerning this talked about comet called “Impact,” well … the theories flamed themselves.

With a meteors suddenly popping up everywhere in-game, the player base is on fire with anticipation. You can see some of the meteor shower footage in our previous coverage here, but to say fans are excited would be a massive understatement. In fact, the excitement is so high right now that the community is even staging a “Wake Ceremony” at Tilted Towers in the best way Fortnite players know how: pure, unfiltered destruction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Want to get in on the action, here’s what you need to know via Reddit:

Today, at 6:00 PM EST we will all queue up at the same time into solos, and land at Tilted Towers to honor it’s greatness by destroying every single structure in the city. Every tree, every building, every car. Once everything is gone, we all have a massive dance party to pay respects to the city. Be there, to honor this soon-to be fallen location by standing united and in harmony.

Upvote this to spread the word, once the time comes we should have enough people for the ceremony if we get enough upvotes. Share this across all social medias so we can all honor the glory of Tilted as a unit.

Once again; April 18th, 2018 @ 6:00 PM EST

EDIT: Due to popular demand, everyone who wants to contribute to this cause will need to be running the default skin.

Looks like players are tired of waiting to see if Tilted will be taken out by that mysterious comet and are taking things into their own hands. Time to suit up, grab your gear, and let’s give Epic Games the war they wanted at Tilted Towers before their next update goes live tomorrow!