Fortnite Final Fight LTM Disabled, 50v50 Returns

Earlier this week, Epic Games deployed their v4.5 update for the wildly popular battle royale title Fortnite. With the latest update came two limited time modes, the Playground and Final Fight Teams of 12. Unfortunately, Playgrounds was pulled almost immediately for server issues and now – Final Fight goes as well. It’s OK though, the second change was per player request, not because of any functional issues.

Epic took to Reddit to give fans a new update:

“We’ve heard your feedback regarding the Final Fight LTM and we agree that the mode isn’t quite in a state where we want it to be. Due to this, we’ll be disabling Final Fight and re-enabling the 50v50 LTM at 10AM EDT.”



This time around 50v50 will have:

Double normal Dual Pistol spawn rate

Double bounce pads spawns

+50% resource rates

50v50 v2 storms

50v50 is a hugely popular mode for fans and comes at the perfect time with the Double XP Weekend going on now. It’s the best way for players to enjoy a familiar mode while we wait for the hotfix to go through for Playgrounds.

Speaking of the Playground LTM, when it does go live – here’s what you can expect:

“Playground is a low-pressure environment where friends can let their creativity run wild. Build massive structures. Practice with the weapons and items. Fight against your friends. Have fun!”

Mode Details

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour

Friendly Fire is on

Players respawn on death unless killed by the storm

The storm doesn’t start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!

What are your thoughts on the mode swap out? Happy with the changed, or bummed that it’s the same old mode? Sound off below!