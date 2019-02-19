‘Fortnite’ Update Finally Adds the Promised Driftboard, Plus New LTM

A new update for Epic Games’ Fortnite is now here and with the ante in battle royale being upped a bit, it’s a good time for the studio to finally bring in the promised driftboard!

“Join the battle in style riding the Driftboard,” boasts the latest update over on the official Fortnite website. “Fire at enemies, pull off tricks, and boost towards victory using this limited time item.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as how the latest addition actually works in-game:

Use weapons or consumables as you ride the slopes. Boost past the competition with electrifying speed. Loot and revive downed allies. All without ever getting off the Driftboard!

Building is not possible while on the Driftboard.

Can be found scattered all around the map.

In addition to the latest way to travel, there are two new Limited Time Modes also available – a perfect way to utilize what’s new in the popular online game:

Driftin’

Summary

Gear up and grab a Driftboard from a Red Supply Drop, meet up with your team, then race to eliminate the enemies. Last team standing wins!

Mode Details

Two teams of 32 players.

All Chests and Ammo Boxes have been removed.

Red Supply Drops fall all over the map, each containing a Driftboard, weapons, and ammo.

Health and Shields slowly regenerate when riding on a Driftboard.

Catch!

Summary

In this mode, all guns have been removed. The only weapons are grenades and other items that can be thrown or tossed. Get in there and throw the enemies back to the lobby!

Available grenades/items: Smoke Grenades Clingers Remote Explosives Port-a-Forts Impulse Grenades Shockwave Grenades



Mode details:

Chest spawns and Floor Spawns set to 100.

Can only get consumables out of Chests, Floor Loot, and Supply Drops.

Increase Supply Drops throughout the game.

Faster circle times.

Increased drop stack counts.

The latest update is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android players!

What do you think about the driftboard’s arrival? What do you hope to see added into the game before season 7 comes to a close and season 8 arrives? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!