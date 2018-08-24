Fortnite: Follow the Treasure Map Found in Dusty Divot Challenge

The Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 challenges are officially live and ready for players to get in there and earn those Battle Stars. These challenges are a great way for players to rank up those tiers, earn additional XP, and show off what they are made of to others on the map. It’s also a great way to add a little additional spice to the traditional battle royale.

One of this week’s challenges is to follow the treasure map in Dusty Divot. To make things a little easier, we’re going to break it down so you can drop in and take care of business, upping those chances of survival and getting you those coveted Stars.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Before we dive into how to do the treasure map challenge, let’s do a quick recap of what the challenges are this week:

Free Challenges:

Visit different Named Locations in a single match

Search Supply Drops

SMG Eliminations

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal damage to opponents structures with Remote Explosives

Stage 1: Search a chest in Pleasant Park (Stage 1 of 5)

Follow the Treasure Map found in Dusty Divot

Eliminate Opponents in Lazy Links

For the treasure map, there are two possible locations. One just north of Salty Springs, south of Dusty Divot and one north of Dusty Divot. The one that is the easiest to get to with the least amount of resistance is north, which you can see the location in the map image below:

Simply head to the location where the red circle is, walk up to the Star, and hit search to interact. Easy!

A lot of this week’s challenges are more straight forward than previous weeks, and several players can knock out in one fell sweep. For example, if a player drops down in Lazy Links, drops a remote explosive on any player walls, stairs, etc – and uses the SMG for all kills – that’s three ‘to-do’s’ checked off right there! Supply Drops are also pretty straight forward as well.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!