‘Fortnite’ Player Gets Past The Wall In Food Fight LTM

In Fortnite’s new Food Fight limited-time mode, there’s a massive wall that splits the entire map for the first five minutes of game, not allowing you to cross it and get to the enemy’s side.

But if you know Fortnite players, you know they make a habit of access restricting areas, and given the sheer number of Fortnite Players, restricted areas are normally accessed pretty quickly.

For those that don’t know how it works: a large wall drops at the start of every Food Fight LTM match, allowing each team to prepare their defenses before they go to war for Tomatohead or Durrrbuger.

Once the wall drops, teams are free to duke it out and destroy the other’s mascot, but before it drops, they can’t access each other. Well, normally this is the case.

Reddit user Mario4736 has discovered that while the map covers the whole map on the ground level, if you build down to water level, you can actually get below the wall, and then build back up to the other side. And once over there you can surprise the other team and attack them, or do what I did, try and blend in.

This is technically cheating, so I wouldn’t advise doing it because Epic Games is known to ban people who exploit the game, though, this isn’t as much an exploit as an overlook. Nonetheless, I wouldn’t suggest risking it, especially when you can just check it out via the video below.

This will obviously be patched sometime soon, so if you’re feeling bold and risky and want to try it out, you should do it sooner rather than later. It should at least net you a few cheap kills, but will deplete your building resources.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, information, and media on the popular battle-royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.