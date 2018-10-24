‘Fortnite’ Fortnitemares Challenge List and Final Reward

Though the new Halloween event in Fortnite was quickly pulled down due to matchmaking issues, it is looking like it may be a quick fix! So for those wanting to get down on the new set of challenges in order to earn some epic limited-time loot, here’s what you need to know!

“During Fortnitemares, you’ll face off against Cube Monsters in a whole new way of playing Battle Royale,” boasts the latest blog from Epic Games. “There are new weapons to fight back against these creepy creatures, like the Six Shooter and Fiend Hunter Crossbow. Take out the Cube Fiends and Fragments to pick up loot, and survive against enemy players.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

They added, “Make sure you’re lookin’ good while the darkness descends and pick up the new Deadfire Outfit. This new type of reactive outfit features in-match progression, giving you a way to show off your skills in style. The outfit will progress through 2 styles based on the damage you deal enemies (players and AI) and how long you last in a match. Deadfire also comes with the Shackled Stone Back Bling and you can pick up his matching Dark Shard pickaxe in the store, both of these are reactive cosmetics.”

Though every few days the challenges will switch up, here’s the first week’s challenges for the new event:

Destroy Cube Monsters

Deal damage with Assault Rifles or Pistols to Cube Monsters

Visit a Corrupted Area in different matches

Dance at different Gargoyles

Complete all of the challenges as they come and at the end of the event, dedicated players will earn the exclusive Dark Engine Glider:

As for the event itself and how it works, the studio explained:

Cube Fragments spawn Cube Monsters! Drop in and discover the different types. Large Cube Fragments are found near corrupted areas of the island. Small Cube Fragments are created randomly throughout the match.

Cube Fiends, Brutes, and Fragments all have a chance to drop loot.

Defeating a Cube Fiend or Brute will grant a small amount of shield. Eliminating a Cube Fiend will grant +3 shield Eliminating an Elite Cube Fiend will grant +5 shield Eliminating a Cube Brute will grant +10 shield Eliminating an Elite Cube Brute will grant +15 shield Eliminating a Mega Cube Brute will grant +20 shield

Fiend Hunter Crossbow added. Fortnitemare Limited time weapon. Available in Epic variant. 40 base damage 1.8 shots per second. 4x damage against Fiends Seven Arrow magazine size, unlimited ammo. Can be found from floor loot, chests and Vending Machines.



Fortnitemares is temporarily disabled but is expected to come back at a moment’s notice. For now, Fortnite is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Switch, and mobile devices.