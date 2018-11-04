‘Fortnite’ Cube Finale Was Crazy, Here’s What Happened

In case you missed it, Fortnitemares’ Finale just happened in-game, and it was pretty crazy.

The event began at 1 P.M. EST, with the cube rotating and hardening. Then, it exploded into pieces and a trippy, in-game cutscene happened for every player that transported them into a mysterious and tranquil white world with a butterfly like rift flying around.

Watch it for yourself here:

For those who missed it, here’s a gameplay view of the event from @LootLakeBR!pic.twitter.com/O8skvX3P4R — Fortnite News – fnbr.news (@FortniteBR) November 4, 2018

The aftermath of the event has taken the floating island and the cube (Kevin) out of the game, and has returned Loot Lake, which now boasts a new look with more islands and greenery.

As you would expect, the event brought in a massive crowd of viewers on Twitch of over one million and caused numerous servers to crash, dispelling any suggestions that the game’s legs are starting to tire.

The Cube Event pulled in over 1,000,000 Viewers on Twitch! pic.twitter.com/Cb3B0f7ZT2 — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) November 4, 2018

Of course with the cube saga at an end, many fans are now wondering what will happen next. But even the Fortnite community — which is normally ripe with crazy fan theories and speculation — doesn’t really know.

That said, the collective response to the latest in-game event seems very positive, in fact, I would say the reaction hasn’t been this positive to a live event since The Visitor.

By far this is the best event out of all of the other ones. Great job fortnite team. pic.twitter.com/B61EFzf19r — ShadezzOverYou (@CZ_Shadezz) November 4, 2018

@FortniteGame What a beautiful send-off to Kevin, can’t wait to find out what it means! — TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 4, 2018

Sometimes really cool live events happen in fortnite an the map alters daily. This is one of the coolest. #PS4share pic.twitter.com/xUKDrnFMxT — Andy Sitz (@AndySitz117) November 4, 2018

You guys pull off some crazy stuff man @FortniteGame GG 👍 — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) November 4, 2018

The Fortnite in-game events are seriously the best thing in all of gaming. I hope they never stop these. Millions and millions watching live across the world. Such a cool experience. — OpTic CouRage (@CouRageJD) November 4, 2018

And in case you didn't notice, all of the game's playlists have returned to normal following the conclusion of the live event.