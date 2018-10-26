Fortnitemares Cube Monster Spawn Rate Adjusted

As some suspected it would, Epic Games has announced that it has adjusted the spawn rate to Cube Monsters in Fortnitemares.

News of the changes come way of Reddit, and reveals that the developer behind the battle-royale title has lowered the number of dynamic spawners in the Fortnitemares playlists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, since it went live earlier this week on October 24, players have been grumbling and using the power of the Internet to express concerns that the Cube Monsters were too prevalent and common in the Fortnitemares playlists, particularly during the mid to late game.

And apparently Epic Games saw these numerous complaints and has responded promptly with a fix, something it has been doing throughout the course of Fortnite.

Here are the changes:

Phase 1: from 85 to 85 (unchanged)

Phase 2: from 40 to 25

Phase 3: from 30 to 15

Phase 4: from 10 to 7

Phase 5: from 10 to 5

Phase 6: from 10 to 5

Phase 7: from 5 to 3

Phase 8: from 5 to 3

Phase 9: from 5 to 3

As you can see, the changes aren’t drastic, but they should go a long way in fixing the issues some players were expressing. Phase 2, 3, 5, and 6 notably have the biggest adjustment, but Phase 8 and 9’s might be felt the most.

I personally didn’t see any issue with the spawn rate, but I can understand why players thought they were a little too much and wanted the monsters to be less impactful at various points of a game.

As alluded to above, whether or not this will be enough of a change to turn the tide of complaints, who knows. It’s a meaningful adjustment, but knowing the Fortnite community, it wouldn’t be very surprising if a new sect of complaints arise about how the adjustment is too much.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news and coverage of the battle-royale title, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

In case you missed it, earlier today a brand-new batch of official Fortnite Funko Pops were revealed that included Rex, Dark Voyager, and more…just in case you didn’t already have Funkos taking over every desk and shelf in your home.

Thanks, FortniteIntel.