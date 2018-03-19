Exclusive Fortnite Founder’s Pack Cosmetics Confirmed by Epic Games

Exclusive Fortnite skins are coming to those who purchased the Founder’s Pack, though the release date for those cosmetics hasn’t been confirmed yet.

While most people are referring to Fortnite Battle Royale whenever they talk about the game, there are those who still prefer the Save the World game and purchased the Founder’s Pack in the beginning to support the game. During one of Ninja’s streams, he was playing with a few Epic Games employees when special skins for those who own the PvE version of Fortnite were discussed. After it was suggested that giving a unique cosmetic to those who purchased the Founder’s Pack would be an appreciated nod to those who bought the game, an Epic Games employee confirmed that something like that was in the works, though he added that no release timing was known.

NEWS: Exclusive skins for founders confirmed to be upcoming during @Ninja stream, though no date has been confirmed yet: https://t.co/eMWJ9cMoxu pic.twitter.com/y1MfkRbHTu — FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) March 18, 2018

The tweet above from Fortnite Intel includes the clip with the conversation about the exclusive skins that will be available for Founders in the future. Fortnite Intel recently reported on some files that were found in a Fortnite datamine that included the word “Founder” in their file name suggesting that the items would be cosmetics geared towards Founder’s Pack owners.

Founder’s items were also seen on Reddit over a week ago when a user on the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit created a post to ask Epic Games about the rewards for Fortnite Founders. The post included an image of a camouflage umbrella and a custom glider with a description from Epic Games beneath it that indicated the items were “just the first of many unique Battle Royale Founder’s rewards you can expect as a Fortnite Founder.” While others who didn’t even purchase the Founder’s Pack agreed that Epic Games should still make good on the promises of exclusive content for the Battle Royale mode, Epic Games’ community coordinator JustMooney1 confirmed that something was in the works.

“We have some stuff coming,” JustMooney1 said with a winking face attached.

With the cosmetics being teased some time ago and the latest info on the exclusive content coming from Ninja’s stream, Fortnite players can expect some exclusives to come their way soon. Exactly what that content is and when it’ll be released remains to be seen, however, at least until more news comes from Epic Games.

