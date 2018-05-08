Fortnite: How to Find the Free Hidden Battle Star

If you were looking for a little motivation for completing the Week 2 challenges in Fortnite, maybe the second Blockbuster challenge will sway that motivation! Especially since the reward seems to hide a bigger secret regarding that infamous explosion featured in the first event.

In the above image there are coordinates that read A4, B4, A3, and B3. Visiting the location that these coordinates reveal in between the squares on the map will reveal a free Battle Star to claim! Keep in mind though that in order to participate, all of the Week 2 Challenges must be completed.

According to a leak regarding this event last week, this loading screen is titled “At last, I am free” with the following description, “I will reclaim my power. I will gather my allies. I will have my vengeance.” A few fellow players decided to ban together when the leak was first revealed and the theories went flying. Most are speculating that it was Omega behind the explosion featured on the loading screen reward for the first Blockbuster challenge. Seeing the narrative begin to piece itself together is thrilling, and it makes us wonder what else Epic Games has up their sleeve.

One this is for sure, this new season has only just begun and already there are amazingly intricate theories and discoveries to uncover. Fortnite Season 4 is officially live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS players. The free-to-play game will officially be making its way over onto Android devices, though a release date has yet to be revealed. With Epic Games’ massive presence at the upcoming E3 this year, it’s possible they will be dropping some major bombshells for the game, including that highly anticipated Android release.

Don’t forget to also check out the full patch notes that went live earlier this morning, bringing with it the sweet new Limited Time Mashup featuring the Mad Titan himself: Thanos.

According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”