Fortnite: Free Battle Star Location, Week 5

One of the new aspects in Fortnite Season 5 is actually a spin from a Season 4 favourite: Blockbuster. Now called the game’s Road Trip challenges, the goal here is to complete 7 sets of weekly challenges for players to earn a “mystery outfit” and earn that XP. You can also check out the full list of challenges this week right here from our previous coverage.

Also just like with the Blockbuster challenge, a free Battle Star awaits if you know where to look. That’s where we come in!

The fifth free Battle Star can be claimed once all of Week 5’s challenges have been successfully completed. Once done, the loading screen is actually where you’ll find your hidden spot. Once you’ve spotted the part on the loading screen, which we helpfully highlighted above, you’re going to want to mosey on over to Paradise Palms in the upper left corner of this particular zone. From there, you’ll see the little building area surrounded by cacti, which you can see in the loading screen itself, and voila! The hidden Battle Star is all yours!

As far as this week’s challenges go:

Free Challenges:

Search Chests in Junk Junction – 0/7

Use Portal Rifts – 0/3

Eliminate Opponents in a Single Match – 0/3

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal Damage to Players With a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade – 0/300

Hit a Golf Ball From Tee to Green on Different Holes – 0/5

Follow the Treasure Map Found in Snobby Shores – 0/1

Eliminate Opponents in Shifty Shafts – 0/3

This week’s challenges give players a reason to take on those Portal Rifts, and it’s actually pretty easy to knock out a few of these in one swing. Drop into Shifty Shafts, toss a stink bomb, and go HAM on other players to knock out at least three of the unique quests in one go. Chests in Junk Junction are literally everywhere, so that one is pretty easy too.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know.