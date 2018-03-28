Fortnite Players Getting Exclusive Pickaxe Free Tomorrow Via Twitch

If you’ve got a Twitch Prime (or Amazon Prime) account and you’re currently getting down on some Fortnite, we’ve got just the thing for you.

Epic Games has partnered up with Twitch’s premium service in order to give players some free loot for the wildly popular online game. Players of both the Battle Royale mode and Save the World have something a little extra to look forward to including new heroes, new cosmetic items, and even Twitch chat emojis when interacting with viewers. In addition to the items below, which was announced earlier this month, Twitch has just revealed the brand new item added to the line-up: the Instigator Pickaxe!

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Epic Games, “We’re excited to announce Twitch Prime members will be getting even more free loot for Fortnite! On Thursday, March 29, the Battle Royale Instigator Pickaxe will be available exclusively to Twitch Prime members.”

For those that currently have the Prime membership, here’s what you may have already picked up:

Exclusive Battle Royale Havoc Outfit & Back Bling: Style on friend and foe with the Havoc outfit and his Back Bling.

Exclusive Battle Royale Sub Commander Outfit & Slipstream Glider: Navigate the battlefield in the Sub Commander Outfit and Slipstream Glider.

Exclusive Save the World Heroes: Even the mighty Smasher won’t stand a chance against Havoc and Sub Commando Jonesy.

Exclusive Twitch Chat Emojis: Show your Fortnite pride with 4 exclusive Twitch chat emojis.

In addition to the items already available, Epic Games and Twitch just added the Instigator Pickaxe, which will be available this Thursday. If you’ve already scooped up the above items, the pickaxe will automatically show up if your inventory when they go live.

And bonus, it’s not all overwhelmingly purple with Twitch’s iconic look. That’s often the case with cosmetic packs like this, it’s nice to see a little subtly with the partnership> That black camo looks sick, not going to lie. That glider is looking pretty stealthy as well!

You can learn more about how to get your hands on this new pack right here. In other Fortnite news, did you see that Guided Missiles are coming to the world of Fortnite? “Remote control destruction from above,” reads the description with that ever illusive “coming soon.” Noting the golden background on the weapon itself, it looks like the Guided Missile Launcher will be another legendary item. Other than that, however, not much else is know but you can check out the sick teaser trailer Epic Games released here.