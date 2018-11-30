Walmart Is Hosting a ‘Fortnite’ Party This Weekend And Giving Away Free Sprays

Fortnite is everywhere it seems and now the popular battle royale game is invading Walmarts everywhere! For those looking for a chance to show off some rad dance moves and earn a free in-game spray, listen up because this is one party that Fortnite fans will want to go to.

Walmart centers all over the United States are participating in a Fortnite dance party while giving away thousands of codes for an exclusive in-game spray. Fans of the online game are invited to show off their best Fortnite dance moves to celebrate the record-breaking title. There will also be certain locations that will have a full-sized Battle Bus perfect for photo ops!

Videos by ComicBook.com

But it’s not just about the battle royale game! Walmart is also hosting a toys event as well! The festivities will start off this Saturday, December 1, and will be unboxing certain toys in select centers for children to play with and try out. Walmart will also be hosting in-store demos for kids to get a first look at some of the season’s hottest toys including Lego, Rolly Pocket, Yellies, and more.

On Sunday, December 2, Fortnite will be the name of the game with a full-on party for gamers to enjoy. Photo opportunities will be available, as well as a chance for hardcore fans to bust out those sweet, sweet dance moves – even on the Battle Bus itself. For those that attend, free Spray codes will be given as a thank you for all that celebrated the online game in style.

Ready to partake? Here’s what you need to know:

America’s Best Toy Shop Playtime Event Saturday, December 1 from 1PM – 4PM

Fortnite Dance Party Sunday, December 2 from 2PM – 4PM



Excited to show off your best dance moves? Check out your local Walmart to see if they are participating and offer that sick Battle Bus replica!

As for the game itself that has absolutely skyrocketed the battle royale genre as a whole, Fortnite is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.