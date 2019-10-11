Fortnite Is Giving Away Free Limited Edition Xbox One Controller

Epic Games and Xbox have teamed up to create a brand-new, special edition Fortnite-themed Xbox One controller, which features a complete and dark purple design that matches the game’s official color. And even better: the controller is free. The problem? It’s limited to just 10 units, and, as of right now, there’s been no word of the controller being made available for purchase. Whether this will change in the future, is anyone’s best guess, but for now the only way to earn one of these coveted controllers is to participate in Epic Games new giveaway, which ends very soon. And by very soon, I mean tomorrow at midnight. So, if you want a slither of a chance to win the new controller, well you’re going to want to reply to the tweet below while following its instructions.

Now, it’s important to note that if you aren’t over 16 years old then you’re not eligible. Further, you have to be located in North America. If you’re in South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, or anywhere else, you’re not eligible to win. Meanwhile, if you’re eligible, but still a minor, you need permission from a parent or legal guardian. And lastly, only one submission per person is allowed.

Demonstrate complete control in The Combine for a chance to win 1 of 10 Special Edition Fortnite Xbox Controllers! Reply to this tweet using #FortniteCombine with an image or video of your best time in The Combine. Giveaway ends on Oct 11. Rules here: https://t.co/SyNj3wBlag pic.twitter.com/3znVNGmWaK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 7, 2019

As you can see, while there’s only a tiny chance of winning the controller, it’s good looking enough that it’s worth the gamble. As the cliche states: you can never own too many purple video game controllers.

