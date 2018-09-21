‘Fortnite’ Fans Can’t Stop Comparing the New Glider to ‘Game of Thrones’

With the newly added Frostwing Glider and Valkyrie cosmetic items now in the Fortnite Item Shop, fans can’t help but to compare the latest winged addition to something straight out of Game of Thrones.

A Frozen Forewarning The new Valkyrie Outfit and Frostwing Glider are available now! pic.twitter.com/Qh9gMJecvp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 21, 2018

Though the outfit skin doesn’t really compare to anything from the George R.R Martin universe, that dragon sure does – especially following the finale of the previous season. Since we’ve still got quite a ways to go before the final season of Game of Thrones, some fans are letting their fandom fly in the world built by Epic Games:

Straight up Game of Thrones, I dig it 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zftIVMkZK4 — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) September 21, 2018

FORTNITE RIDING AN ICE DRAGON FROM GAME OF THRONES AT LOOT LAKE!! NEW FROSTWING GLIDER! //t.co/UWWJqQS1ru — Dejo (@iamdejo) September 20, 2018

You can even see what it does with this short clip below:

Wishful thinking? Maybe a little, but you can’t help but to notice the similarities. Winter is coming to Fortnite apparently, and players are even more excited now that we finally have a release date for when Season 6 will begin!

We know when we can expect some big changes, because Epic Games just dropped the Fortnite Season 6 release date on us: September 27th! Now that we know when Season 6 will arrive, it’s time to get hype! What are you hoping to see from Season 6? Favourite memories from season 5? Sound off with your Fortnite related thoughts in the comment section below!

